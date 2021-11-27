ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WCMH) — Cornerback Sevyn Banks and running back Master Teague won’t be available for Ohio State’s rivalry game against Michigan at noon.

Aside from those two, the Buckeyes have a relatively healthy team for their biggest game of the season.

Unavailable

Babb, Kamryn

Banks, Sevyn

Crowley, Marcus

Dunn, Jantzen

Friday, Tyler

Gaoteote, Palaie

Henry-Young, Darrion

Johnson, Jakailin

Johnson, Jaylen

Kacherski, Cade

McCall, Demario

McKenzie, Jaden

Melton, Mitchell

Miller, Harry

Miller, Jack

Potter, Noah

Proctor, Josh

Scott, Gee

Teague, Master