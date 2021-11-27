ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WCMH) — Cornerback Sevyn Banks and running back Master Teague won’t be available for Ohio State’s rivalry game against Michigan at noon.
Aside from those two, the Buckeyes have a relatively healthy team for their biggest game of the season.
Unavailable
- Babb, Kamryn
- Banks, Sevyn
- Crowley, Marcus
- Dunn, Jantzen
- Friday, Tyler
- Gaoteote, Palaie
- Henry-Young, Darrion
- Johnson, Jakailin
- Johnson, Jaylen
- Kacherski, Cade
- McCall, Demario
- McKenzie, Jaden
- Melton, Mitchell
- Miller, Harry
- Miller, Jack
- Potter, Noah
- Proctor, Josh
- Scott, Gee
- Teague, Master