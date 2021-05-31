Schrock, Farmer lead Reds over Phils 11-1

Cincinnati Reds’ Max Schrock runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Max Schrock homered, tripled and doubled before leaving with an apparent leg injury, Wade Miley pitched six solid innings and the Cincinnati Reds cruised past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1. Kyle Farmer homered and drove in five runs as Cincinnati sent the Phillies to their third straight loss. Miley came off the 10-day injured list and showed no ill effects from a sore foot. He gave up a run and six hits while striking out six. Schrock, pushed into service lately because of injuries in the Reds infield, drove in three runs. The 26-year-old rookie doubled in the seventh, but then had to leave for a pinch-runner.

