DAYTON - University of Dayton redshirt sophomore forward Obi Toppin announced today that he is signing with an agent and entering the NBA draft. He made the announcement via Twitter (otoppin1), adding “Thank you Flyer Nation. Love you always.”

Toppin is Dayton’s first consensus All-American and has already been named the Men’s College Player of the Year by the Associated Press, USBWA, The Athletic, USA Today, CBSsports.com, NBC Sports and Rivals. Sports Illustrated announced its Top 50 College Basketball Players for the 2019-20 season last week, and Toppin’s uniform number matched his ranking - “1.”