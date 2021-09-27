Scarlet the Shoe: Ohio State asks fans to wear scarlet to Penn State game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Put away the gray. Ohio State is asking fans to come in all scarlet for next month’s home matchup against No. 4 Penn State.

The football team will also be donning a brand new all-scarlet uniform on Oct. 30, when it hosts Penn State University at Ohio Stadium.

The OSU Athletic Department said in a release Monday: “The football program wants the color rush of all-scarlet to extend to the fans and the entire stadium as well. Fans are going to be encouraged to “scarlet the stadium” by layering up and wearing scarlet jerseys, sweatshirts, hoodies, sweaters, overcoats, and/or blankets.”

A kick-off time for the game has not been announced yet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS
2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Costco places purchasing limits on household items

Gabby Petito case: Protestors yell outside Brian Laundrie's home

Where is Brian Laundrie? FBI intensifies manhunt for Gabby Petito's boyfriend

Balloonfest '86: 35 years since downtown Cleveland event turned disasterous

President Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot

Is it safe to Trick-or-Treat this Halloween? CDC director weighs in

More News