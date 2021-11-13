Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division V=
Region 17=
Canfield S. Range 15, Sugarcreek Garaway 12
Kirtland 25, Garrettsville Garfield 7
Region 18=
Elyria Cath. 51, Bloomdale Elmwood 21
Ottawa-Glandorf 24, Tontogany Otsego 22
Region 19=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41, Gahanna Cols. Academy 0
Wheelersburg 17, Ironton 14
Region 20=
Camden Preble Shawnee 35, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28
Versailles 14, Cin. Taft 0
Division VI=
Region 21=
Mogadore 48, Leavittsburg LaBrae 42, OT
New Middletown Spring. 30, Columbia Station Columbia 13
Region 22=
Carey 42, Ashland Crestview 14
Liberty Center 38, Archbold 35
Region 23=
Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Barnesville 7
W. Jefferson 33, Proctorville Fairland 8
Region 24=
Coldwater 42, Mechanicsburg 6
Harrod Allen E. 45, Anna 30
Division VII=
Region 25=
Dalton 42, Lucas 23
Warren JFK 35, Norwalk St. Paul 7
Region 26=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 31, McComb 20
Lima Cent. Cath. 61, Edon 26
Region 27=
Newark Cath. 35, Howard E. Knox 7
Shadyside 43, Hannibal River 28
Region 28=
Maria Stein Marion Local 34, DeGraff Riverside 0
St. Henry 34, New Madison Tri-Village 0
