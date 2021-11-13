Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press undefined

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division V=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 15, Sugarcreek Garaway 12

Kirtland 25, Garrettsville Garfield 7

Region 18=

Elyria Cath. 51, Bloomdale Elmwood 21

Ottawa-Glandorf 24, Tontogany Otsego 22

Region 19=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41, Gahanna Cols. Academy 0

Wheelersburg 17, Ironton 14

Region 20=

Camden Preble Shawnee 35, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28

Versailles 14, Cin. Taft 0

Division VI=

Region 21=

Mogadore 48, Leavittsburg LaBrae 42, OT

New Middletown Spring. 30, Columbia Station Columbia 13

Region 22=

Carey 42, Ashland Crestview 14

Liberty Center 38, Archbold 35

Region 23=

Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Barnesville 7

W. Jefferson 33, Proctorville Fairland 8

Region 24=

Coldwater 42, Mechanicsburg 6

Harrod Allen E. 45, Anna 30

Division VII=

Region 25=

Dalton 42, Lucas 23

Warren JFK 35, Norwalk St. Paul 7

Region 26=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 31, McComb 20

Lima Cent. Cath. 61, Edon 26

Region 27=

Newark Cath. 35, Howard E. Knox 7

Shadyside 43, Hannibal River 28

Region 28=

Maria Stein Marion Local 34, DeGraff Riverside 0

St. Henry 34, New Madison Tri-Village 0

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction