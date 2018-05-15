Sarah Willis wins Penn Station Athlete of the Year

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –   Sarah Willis is this year’s Penn Station Athlete of the Month.

Sarah is an Eaton High School student and on the golf team. She is the fourth girl to win back to back state championships. 

Sarah is also the only female to ever win the SWBL Boys Championship.

Sarah will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

Here is a list of all of the athletes selected for each month: 

October 2017: Jonni Parker

November 2017: Grant Engle

December 2017: Bailey Wallen

January 2018: Kelli Walsh

February 2018: Claire Hinkle

March 2018: Myles Belyeu

April 2018: Cody Bybee

May 2018: Sarah Willis

