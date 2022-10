DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The No. 19-ranked UD men’s soccer team saw its undefeated season come to an end after suffering a tough 3-1 loss to Saint Louis in Atlantic 10 play at Baujan Field on Saturday night.

With the loss, the Flyers fall to 9-1-4 overall on the year and 3-1-3 in the conference.

UD returns home on Tuesday and will look to bounce back against Detroit Mercy in non-conference action at 7 p.m.