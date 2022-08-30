COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State kicks off the 2022 season with a bang, as the No.2 ranked Buckeyes host No. 5 Notre Dame in a primetime showdown at the Horseshoe on Saturday.

This is the first time ever the Buckeyes open their season with a game where both teams are ranked in the top five.

OSU has taken each of the last four games in the series, winning in 1995 and 1996. They added Fiesta Bowl wins following the 2005 and 2015 seasons.

Most college football programs would be extremely satisfied with an 11-2 season that culminated in a Rose Bowl win. But Ohio State isn’t most programs.

After falling to rival Michigan, not making an appearance in the Big Ten Championship and coming up one game shy of playing in the CFB National Championship, the Buckeyes have plenty to prove in 2022.

The first step of the redemption begins on September 3 when the Fighting Irish come into town. The season opener is set for 7:30 pm.