COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University football coach Ryan Day will be making comments coming off the Buckeyes 66917 win against Maryland.

Day is scheduled to talk at 12 p.m., Tuesday, which you can watch in the video player above.

The Buckeyes put up an offensive show against the Terps behind a five-touchdown performance from C.J. Stroud, three touchdowns from TreVeyon Henderson and a dominating performance by the defense, which scored a touchdown for a fourth-straight game.

Ohio State (5-1) heads into the bye week as the sixth ranked team in the country after climbing one spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll.

The bye week gives Ohio State a chance to give players some much-needed rest and get several players healthy, including defensive tackle Haskell Garrett who suffered a lower body injury against Maryland and cornerback Cam Brown who’s dealt with a head injury throughout the season.

“I don’t know if he’ll practice this week,” Day said. “He’s had a hard time staying on the field. Hopefully this is just a bump in the road. He’s a big part of our defense.”

Day said he hopes to have Brown back for Ohio State’s next game at Indiana on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.