COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is scheduled to hold his weekly news conference, Tuesday, as the team prepares to take on the Indiana Hoosiers.

Day’s news conference is scheduled to start at noon, and you can watch it here on NBC4i.com.

The Buckeyes improved to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press college football Top 25 college football poll despite not playing this week.

Ohio State travels to Indiana to face the Hoosiers Saturday for a prime time game with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.