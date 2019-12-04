Ryan Day named Big Ten Coach of the Year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Head Football Coach Ryan Day has been named the Big Ten Coach of the Year.
The award is the first for a Buckeye coach since Earle Bruce in 1979.
Day is in his first year as head coach and currently has a 12-0 record and a win in his first game against Michigan.
The Buckeyes are preparing for the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin on Saturday and a bowl game.
