FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Russia broke up a 1-1 tie game with a three-run 5th inning on its way to a 4-1 win over Southeastern in the Div. 4 regional finals on Friday as the Raiders clinch their second straight regional crown.

Russia, the defending Division 4 state champion, will to continue defending its title in the state semifinal against St. Henry on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron.

Southeastern’s impressive playoff run ends in the regional championship as the Trojans finish the year 15-10 overall.