DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing 2-0, the defending Div. 4 state champion Russia Raiders scored 5 runs on 7 hits in the 4th inning to rally past Versailles for the 6-3 win in the Dragons HS Showcase at Day Air Ballpark on Saturday night.
by: Joey DeBerardino
