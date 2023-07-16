EASTLAKE, Ohio — Jack Rogers blasted a grand slam home run in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and lift the Dayton Dragons to a 6-2 victory over the Lake County Captains in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon.

The Captains came back to win the second game, getting a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Dragons 2-1.

The Dragons trailed 2-1 through five innings of the first game on Sunday. Austin Callahan delivered a two-out, game-tying single in the sixth.

Two batters later, Rogers drove the first pitch he saw over the right-center field fence for his second grand slam of the season to give the Dragons a 6-2 lead and close out the scoring.

The Dayton bullpen was outstanding in game one, as Jayvien Sandridge, Zach Maxwell, and Owen Holt combined for five shutout innings, allowing just one hit after the second inning.

Maxwell tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win in his first game with the Dragons.

In the second game, Rogers delivered a two-out single in the second inning to drive in Austin Callahan from second to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead, but the Captains tied the game with a run in the fifth and then scored in the seventh to win.

With the doubleheader split, the Dragons are three games behind first place Fort Wayne in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Up Next: The Dragons (9-9, 42-42) do not play on Monday.

They will return home to Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District to open a six-game series on Tuesday, July 18 at 7:05 p.m. against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (9-9, 35-47).