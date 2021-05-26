River Bandits knock off Dragons 15-5

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) – The Quad Cities River Bandits broke a 5-5 tie with six runs in the sixth inning and added four more in the eighth as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 15-5 on Wednesday night. The two teams have split the first two games in the series.

The Dragons battled back from an early 4-1 deficit with three runs in the second inning to tie the game at 4-4. Both teams scored one run in the third to keep the game tied until the River Bandits took advantage of five walks in the sixth inning to take a commanding lead. In the eighth, they hit three home runs to extend their lead to 15-5.

The Dragons hit well over the early innings, collecting eight hits over the first three frames. On the night, Dragons lead-off man Jacob Hurtubise reached base five times, going 3 for 3 with a walk and hit batsman. He raised his batting average to .333 on the year and extended his hitting streak to eight straight games.

James Free became the first Dayton player to collect two doubles in a game this season, picking up two RBI in the process. Quin Cotton and Victor Ruiz also had two hits for Dayton.

The Dragons bullpen, which had allowed just nine earned runs over the last 11 games, was charged with 10 runs in four innings of work. Johnnie Schneider (0-2) was charged with the loss after surrendering five runs in one-third of an inning.

Despite the loss, the Dragons (11-9) remained in a tie for first place in the East Division with Lake County, who lost on Wednesday to West Michigan, 1-0 in 10 innings. Quad Cities improved to 14-5, the league’s best record.

The Dragons host Quad Cities (14-5) on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the third game of the six-game series. Miguel Medrano will make his first appearance of the year for the Dragons. Anthony Veneziano (0-2, 8.22) will start for Quad Cities.

The game can be heard on radio on WONE 980 AM or via the Dragons Mobile App.

For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.