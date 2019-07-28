Rey’s record night leads Dragons over TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Indiana – Brian Rey broke a Dayton club record by driving in eight runs as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 14-7 on Saturday night.

Rey (RAY) produced one of the biggest offensive performances in Dragons history. He blasted a grand slam home run in the first inning, added a three-run double in the second, and belted a solo homer in the fourth. The eight RBI broke the record of seven shared by four players including Adam Dunn in 2000 and Joey Votto in 2004. Juan Francisco drove in seven runs in a game in 2007 and David Vidal matched the record in 2011.

The Dragons, who were shutout in a 10-inning game on Friday night, scored six runs before an out was recorded in the top of the first inning and added seven more runs in the second to jump out to a 13-0 lead. Miguel Hernandez had a three-run home run in the second, his fourth of the year. Rey’s two home runs gave him eight for the season.

The Dragons led 14-3 after six innings. Fort Wayne scored two runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth to close out the scoring.

The Dragons snapped a five-game losing streak with the win. The 14 runs topped their total of 13 over their last six games combined. Their 14-run total was their highest total in a game since they scored 14 at Great Lakes on May 25, 2017.

The Dragons finished the night with 11 hits. Rey was 3 for 5. Randy Ventura, Morgan Lofstrom, and Claudio Finol each had two hits.

Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar was credited with the win to improve to 5-2. He worked five and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Relievers Moises Nova and Jerry D’Andrea combined to work the final three and one-third innings, each allowing two runs.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-19, 43-61) battle the TinCaps (11-23, 44-58) in the second game of the series on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Jhon De Jesus (2-9, 5.18) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne’s Cullen Dana (0-9, 9.00).

The next home game for the Dragons is Tuesday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Cincinnati Reds 2019 first round draft pick Nick Lodolo is expected to start the game for the Dragons.