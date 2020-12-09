Reports: Ohio State will be allowed to play in Big Ten championship game

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 05: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tries to gets past the tackle of Shakur Brown #29 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Spartan Stadium on December 05, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten is set to clear a path for Ohio State to play in the conference championship game.

Conference members are expected to vote Wednesday to remove the six-game minimum requirement to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game, according to multiple media reports. Ohio State is 5-0, and its last scheduled game before the title game Dec. 19 in Indianapolis was canceled on Tuesday because of COVID-19 cases in the Michigan program.

The conference had the option of finding a new opponent for Ohio State this week, but even if the Buckeyes had played and lost, they would still be the winners of the East Division.

Representing the West Division will be Northwestern.

A Big Ten championship will only help the Buckeyes in their push to make the four-team College Football Playoff. They are currently ranked fourth.