BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Odell Beckham Jr.‘s time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an end, according to multiple reports.

NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, and NFL Network reported the Browns plan to release him Friday.

This comes after a turbulent few days for Beckham and the Browns. OBJ’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on his Instagram account following the Browns loss to the Steelers. The video is critical of quarterback Baker Mayfield and highlights times OBJ was open with hashtags like “disrespectful” and “very hurtful.”

Beckham was excused from practice Wednesday and Thursday, while head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team and the wideout’s representatives were in talks.

Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday he was not hurt by the video, but he was surprised. He said he was ready to put his, “Ego and pride to the side to win.” He wouldn’t speculate if Beckham Sr. was speaking on behalf of his son.

“I think a lot of it comes from his father perspective. I think naturally he wants his son to succeed and I can’t blame him for that. I want Odell to succeed and that’s where we were at or at least so I thought,” Mayfield said.

Beckham joined the Browns in 2019 as part of a trade with the Giants. During his first season with Cleveland, he had 74 receptions for more than 1,000 yards and four touchdowns. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 in 2020, which also delayed his debut this year.

This season, he’s had 17 receptions for 232 yards.

The Cleveland Browns have not released an official statement.