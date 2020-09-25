Reports: Brennaman to resign from Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – Several sources are reporting Cincinnati Reds and Fox Sports Ohio broadcaster Thom Brennaman has resigned.
Brennaman had been suspended since August 19 for using a homophobic slur on-air. Brennman issued a statement to ESPN saying he was “so very sorry”.
He also thanked the Reds, Reds fans, and the LQBTQ community for the support he’s received since the incident. Brennman has been with the Reds since 2006.
