Reports: Brennaman to resign from Cincinnati Reds

Thom Brennaman

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman sits in a special outside booth before the Reds’ baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati. Brennaman used a gay slur during the broadcast of Cincinnati’s game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – Several sources are reporting Cincinnati Reds and Fox Sports Ohio broadcaster Thom Brennaman has resigned.

Brennaman had been suspended since August 19 for using a homophobic slur on-air. Brennman issued a statement to ESPN saying he was “so very sorry”.

He also thanked the Reds, Reds fans, and the LQBTQ community for the support he’s received since the incident. Brennman has been with the Reds since 2006.

