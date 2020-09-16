Reports: Big Ten approves plans for fall football season

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten’s court filing in response to the lawsuit. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Big Ten has approved plans to begin a fall football season as early as mid-October, according to several published reports.

Sources told WLNS-TV that games are anticipated to start around October 17.

This is subject to change, but sources told the station that practice would likely start within the next two weeks.

The season would include 8 games, with the 2 top teams in each division playing one another for the Big Ten Championship.

It’s unclear whether fans will be allowed to attend games, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Ohio State Senator Matt Huffman announced Tuesday he is introducing a new resolution in the Ohio Senate asking the conference to reconsider its decision to postpone fall sports.

Two of Ohio State’s most highly-regraded players have announced they will opt out of a football season as they prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.