Report: Third Patriots player tests positive for coronavirus; Wednesday practice canceled

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots have canceled their practice on Wednesday after a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports.
NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero posted on Twitter that cornerback Stephon Gilmore has contracted COVID-19.
Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, played in Monday night’s game in Kansas City.
According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots now have Gilmore, quarterback Cam Newton, and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray on their COVID-19/reserve list.
Head coach Bill Belichick was supposed to hold his scheduled 8:30 a.m. press conference, but that has been postponed to a later time.
The Patriots are set to face the Denver Broncos Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- NAIA votes to allow athletes to be compensated for use of name, image and likeness
- Did President Trump’s hospitalization move voters? Here’s what 688 of them said
- What to know before the lone debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris
- Hurricane Laura survivors get text to move out of hotel as another storm approaches Louisiana
- 2 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for ‘gene scissors’