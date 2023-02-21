INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) — Justin Williams of The Athletic is reporting that Ursuline High School graduate Tom Manning has been hired by the Indianapolis Colts as tight-ends coach.

Manning joins the Indianapolis staff of new head coach Shane Steichen, who was recently hired.

He previously served in that role in 2018 but has spent the bulk of his coaching career in the college ranks.

In January, Manning was hired as offensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati by new Bearcats’ head coach Scott Satterfield.

He previously spent the 2016-17 season at Iowa State as offensive coordinator. Following his 2018 stint with the Colts, he returned to Iowa State as offensive coordinator.

Manning graduated from Ursuline High School in 2002 and later went on to play college football at Mount Union.

He was inducted into the Ursuline Hall of Fame in 2013.