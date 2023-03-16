BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing two-time Super Bowl champion safety Juan Thornhill.

The former Kansas City Chiefs standout reportedly agreed to a three-year $21 million deal, with $14 million guaranteed.

Thornhill spent the past four seasons in Kansas City, appearing in 65 games with 52 starts for the Chiefs.

In 16 games last season, Thornhill tallied three interceptions and one sack with 71 total tackles.

Thornhill was originally selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.