Reeling Reds fall to Pirates 5-4

(NEXSTAR) – A proposed tax reform from the Biden administration would require financial institutions to send the Internal Revenue Service more information about many Americans' bank accounts – prompting a pushback from a number of Republican politicians.

In a bid to close an unpaid tax revenue gap estimated to be nearly $175 billion annually, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is urging Democrats to maintain the Biden administration's complete proposal to give the Internal Revenue Service greater resources to identify tax scofflaws.