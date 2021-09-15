Reeling Reds fall to Pirates 5-4

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Wilmer Difo, back right, and Ben Gamel, back left, celebrate after Difo scored from second on a groundout by Colin Moran to give the Pirates a 5-4 win in a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wilmer Difo scored on a groundout from Colin Moran with one out in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the Cincinnati Reds a seventh loss in nine games with a 5-4 win. Cincinnati entered half a game back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card in the National League. It was a half-game up on St. Louis and the San Diego Padres before losing 6-5 to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Chris Stratton pitched a perfect ninth for the Pirates, striking out the first two batters before getting Jonathan India to ground out.

