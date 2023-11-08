CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Tickets for Redsfest in Cincinnati are now on sale.

According to a release, Redsfest will be held on Dec. 1 from 3 to 10:30 p.m. and Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is going to be held at the Duke Energy Convention Center, located at 525 Elm Street in Cincinnati.

At Redsfest, attendees can expect meet and greets, interactive games, photo booths, kids-only events and more. A release says the first 10,000 attendees each day will receive a Redsfest drawstring bag and a sticker sheet.

Below are the ticket prices for the event:

Two-Day Tickets

Adults $35

Kids 12 and under $20



One-Day Tickets

Adults $25

Kids 12 and under $15



Children ages 3-years-old and under will have free entry.

To purchase tickets, click here.

If you are looking for an opportunity to volunteer, the event is still looking for people to help out.