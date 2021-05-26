Reds welcoming back fans at full capacity on June 2

CINCINNATI (May 26, 2021) – The Cincinnati Reds are excited to welcome fans back at full capacity to Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, June 2 for a special “Re-Opening Day” vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at 12:35 p.m.

Bally Sports Ohio is giving fans a special $5 ticket offer for the June 2 game. Fans can buy $5 View Level tickets now through 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, May 31, subject to availability. Purchase tickets at reds.com/Bally.

“We are excited to once again have every seat available at Great American

Ball Park for fans to see Reds baseball live,” said Phil Castellini, Reds

president and chief operating officer. “We hope fans are ready to ‘pack the

park’ to cheer on our Reds and party like it’s Opening Day.”

After the game, fans can celebrate “Re-Opening Day” in the DORA district

at The Banks.

For details and more information regarding “Re-Opening Day,” visit reds.com/ReopeningDay.

Beginning June 2, health and safety measures fans should expect:

• Masks will be optional and no longer a requirement for entry to Great American Ball Park.

• Tickets are issued digitally via the MLB Ballpark app to allow for contactless entry.

• Contactless and cashless forms of payment at concessions and merchandise stands including Reds

Pay, a new mobile payment solution through the MLB Ballpark app.

• New bag policy prohibits backpacks into the ballpark. Acceptable bags include Reds Heads bags,

medical bags and diaper bags, which will be inspected prior to entering the ballpark.

For more information on the bag policy and all ballpark protocols, please visit reds.com/GuestGuide.