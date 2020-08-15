Reds vs. Pirates weekend games postponed due to player’s positive COVID-19 test

Unnamed Reds player tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — The next two Reds vs. Pirates games have been postponed due to a player on the Reds roster testing positive for COVID-19.

Following last night’s 8-1 win, the Reds were scheduled to take on the Pirates at Great American Ballpark on Saturday and Sunday.

The postponement will allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process, according to the Reds and Major League Baseball.

According to a release, Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as they become available

