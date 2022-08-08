DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Reds unveiled their throwback uniform to be worn in this week’s Field of Dreams Game against the Chicago Cubs in Dyersville, Iowa.
The Reds will wear 1919-inspired uniforms that are white with navy pinstripes and the club’s classic script-C, embroidered on the left chest
The Reds’ hat is also white with navy pinstripes all around with a vintage red “C” on the front two panels.
Chicago’s uniforms feature a cream uniform with a script-C embroidered on the left chest with a bear holding a baseball bat inside of the letter.
The Cubs’ caps are dark blue with the same bear from the logo on the uniform but in white.
Last year’s participants, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, also wore 1919-inspired throwback uniforms.