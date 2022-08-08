DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Reds unveiled their throwback uniform to be worn in this week’s Field of Dreams Game against the Chicago Cubs in Dyersville, Iowa.

The Reds will wear 1919-inspired uniforms that are white with navy pinstripes and the club’s classic script-C, embroidered on the left chest

(Photo courtesy: Cincinnati Reds)

(Photo courtesy: Cincinnati Reds)

(Photo courtesy: Cincinnati Reds)

(Photo courtesy: Cincinnati Reds)

The Reds’ hat is also white with navy pinstripes all around with a vintage red “C” on the front two panels.

Chicago’s uniforms feature a cream uniform with a script-C embroidered on the left chest with a bear holding a baseball bat inside of the letter.

The Cubs’ caps are dark blue with the same bear from the logo on the uniform but in white.

(Photo courtesy: Chicago Cubs)

(Photo courtesy: Chicago Cubs)

(Photo courtesy: Chicago Cubs)

(Photo courtesy: Chicago Cubs)

Last year’s participants, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, also wore 1919-inspired throwback uniforms.