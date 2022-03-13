GOODYEAR, AZ – Cincinnati Reds Vice President, General Manager Nick Krall on Sunday announced the acquisition of Minnesota Twins 2021 top draft pick RHP Chase Petty for RHP Sonny Gray and minor league RHP Francis Peguero.

Petty, 18, was selected by the Twins with the 26th overall pick of last July’s draft out of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey. He was the state’s 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year after posting a 1.48 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched.

Gray, 32, went 23-20 with a 3.49 ERA in 68 starts during his 3 seasons in Cincinnati. He is a 2-time All-Star (2015, 2019) and in 2019 was the recipient of the Johnny Vander Meer Award as the Reds’ Most Outstanding Pitcher in voting of the local chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Peguero, 24, was signed by the Reds as a non-drafted free agent in July 2017. Last season he played at advanced Class A Dayton, where he went 1-1 with a 4.96 ERA in 28 relief appearances.