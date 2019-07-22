Reds top pick joins Dragons

DAYTON, Ohio – The Dayton Dragons announced today that Nick Lodolo, the Cincinnati Reds 2019 first round draft pick, will be added to the Dayton roster. Lodolo will make his first start with the Dragons on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field against the Great Lakes Loons at 7:00 p.m.

Lodolo, the first pitcher taken in the 2019 draft and the seventh overall selection, will become the 18th Reds first round pick to play for the Dragons. He joins the Dragons from Billings, where he tossed 11.1 innings, struck out 21 and walked no one, and posted a 2.38 earned run average.

Lodolo played at TCU and was a 2019 2nd Team All-American as a junior after posting a 2.36 earned run average in 103 innings. He walked 25 batters and struck out 131, surrendering just 76 hits. Lodolo was selected 1st Team All-Big 12 Conference in 2019 after being a 2nd Team choice in 2017 as a freshman and again in 2018.

Lodolo’s best games in 2019 with TCU included:

May 16 vs. Texas Tech (College World Series participant, #4 team in the nation in final ranking): 8 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 0 walks, 13 strikeouts.

March 15 vs. Eastern Michigan: 7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 4 walks, 13 strikeouts.

March 1 vs. Houston: 7 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 1 walk, 13 strikeouts.

June 1 (NCAA Super Regional) vs. Arkansas (College World Series participant, #7 team in the nation in final ranking): 5 innings, 1 unearned run, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts.

Reds #1 draft picks to play for the Dayton Dragons:

Austin Kearns

Ty Howington

David Espinosa

Chris Gruler

Homer Bailey

Jay Bruce

Drew Stubbs

Devin Mesoraco

Robert Stephenson

Nick Travieso

Phillip Ervin

Nick Howard

Alex Blandino

Tyler Stephenson

Nick Senzel

Hunter Greene

Jonathan India

Nick Lodolo