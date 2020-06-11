Reds take power hitter Hendrick with 12th pick

Cincinnati, OHIO (WDTN) The Cincinnati Reds selected OF Austin Hendrick (6-0, 195, BL-TL) with the team’s first pick (12th overall) of the 2020 first-year player draft.

Hendrick, 19, is rated the ninth-best player in the draft by Baseball America and 13th-best player by MLB.com.

A pre-season first-team All-American at West Allegheny High School in Imperia, PA, Hendrick has committed to Mississippi State University. He is the highest-drafted player from the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League since Neil Walker was taken 11th overall in 2004.