CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Reds selected a second-straight pitcher during Sunday night’s MLB Draft with their No. 38 overall pick of LSU right-hander Ty Floyd.

Floyd made history in the NCAA College Baseball World Series after striking out 17 batters against Florida in the finals.

Put Ty Floyd's name in legend status! He has tied the NCAA Record for most strikeouts in nine innings with 17! #MCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @LSUbaseball pic.twitter.com/ykQ8VJhp82 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 25, 2023

It was also the most strikeouts by and LSU pitcher in a CWS game.

Floyd, a Rockmart, Ga. native, was voted to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team/

He posted a 7-0 record on the year with a 4.35 ERA in 91.0 innings, with 37 walks and 120 strikeouts.

Floyd also finished 4th in the SEC in strikeouts (120) and 5th in the league in opponent batting avg. (.208).

His strikeouts total (120) landed him 12th in the nation.

The Reds then selected high school shortstop Sammy Stafura with the 43rd overall pick.

Stafura, a 6-foot, 188-pounder from New York, is committed to Clemson.

With the 43rd pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, the Cincinnati Reds select SS Sammy Stafura.



Welcome to Reds Country, Sammy‼️ pic.twitter.com/gXALCafi3U — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 10, 2023