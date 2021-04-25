Reds swept by Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Tyler O’Neill homered twice and Jack Flaherty tossed seven sharp innings as the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 5-2. The Reds lost their seventh in a row.

O’Neill, who came off the injured list on Friday after missing 13 games with a right groin strain, hit solo home runs in the second and fifth innings.

The Reds’ skid is their worst since an eight-game slide from March 31-April 7, 2019.

Flaherty improved to 4-0. He retired the first 10 batters and allowed just three hits in a 95-pitch stint. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.