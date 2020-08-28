Reds sweep Brewers following protest

Cincinnati Reds’ Jesse Winker (33) celebrates with teammate Eugenio Suarez (7) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley allowed one hit over four scoreless innings to help Cincinnati to a 6-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, completing a doubleheader sweep one day after the teams opted not to play to protest racial injustice. The reactions by the teams followed the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. Other major league teams have since followed, with seven games postponed Thursday. The Reds won the opener 6-1 behind two homers by Jesse Winker.

