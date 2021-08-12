Reds slam Braves 12-3

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) -- The U.S. Census Bureau has made its initial findings available to the public but the data released Thursday is more for legislative redistricting, not the average person.

Even so, the Miami Valley has seen some change over the past decade. Since 2010, the Census Bureau estimates that the region -- which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Mercer, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties -- has lost around 877 people. That's a loss of less than 1 percent of the regions population.