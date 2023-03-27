CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – After finishing 62-100 last year, the Reds finished spring training with a winning record (15-14) and are poised to surprise some people in 2023. 2 Sports Joey DeBerardino previews the opening day and the upcoming season.
by: Jack Pohl
Posted:
Updated:
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – After finishing 62-100 last year, the Reds finished spring training with a winning record (15-14) and are poised to surprise some people in 2023. 2 Sports Joey DeBerardino previews the opening day and the upcoming season.