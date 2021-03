COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 14 former Buckeyes will showcase their skills Tuesday in front of NFL scouts and coaches as part of Ohio State's Pro Day.

Headlining the group of Buckeyes participating is quarterback Justin Fields who led OSU to the College Football Playoff twice and the 2021 National Championship game. Fields is projected to go in the top 10 of the NFL Draft but where in the top 10 continues to be a hotly contested topic.