Reds power past Mets 4-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino homered on consecutive pitches, Wade Miley worked effectively into the seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the New York Mets. Jonathan India hit his first leadoff homer and pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson delivered a key sacrifice fly as the Reds kept New York from its first three-game winning streak since June 14-16 against the Cubs. New York slugger Pete Alonso went deep in the first inning for the second consecutive game. But the NL East leaders lost yet another pitcher to injury — spot starter Robert Stock exited after one inning with a hamstring problem — and this time fell short in their comeback bid.