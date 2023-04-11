DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – When players suit up for the Dragons it’s something they don’t forget.

From the sellout crowds to the beautiful park, Dayton is a place of fond memories for current major leaguers including Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene.

Formerly one of the Reds top prospects back in 2018, Greene made his mark here in Dayton.

Greene, a 23-year-old right-hander, was taken second overall in 2017 draft out of high school.

He was considered one of the top prospects in Major League baseball, but he had to undergo Tommy John surgery in 2019.

On Opening Day 2023 at Great American Ball Park, almost six years after Cincinnati drafted him, Greene became the youngest Reds pitcher to start the opener in 43 years.

Now one of the Reds’ top pitchers, Greene often reflects on his time spent in Dayton with Dragons as he tells 2 Sports’ Joey DeBerardino.