Reds pitcher Amir Garrett put on injured list

by: WDTN.com Staff

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Reds placed relief pitcher Amir Garrett on the injured list Thursday due to a left lat strain.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday and the team called up utility player Josh VanMeter from AAA Louisville.

Garrett is 3-1 with a 1.70 ERA in 42 games. He has 54 strikeouts in 37 innings.

