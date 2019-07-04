Reds pitcher Amir Garrett put on injured list

Cincinnati Reds’ Amir Garrett pitches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Reds placed relief pitcher Amir Garrett on the injured list Thursday due to a left lat strain.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday and the team called up utility player Josh VanMeter from AAA Louisville.

Garrett is 3-1 with a 1.70 ERA in 42 games. He has 54 strikeouts in 37 innings.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.