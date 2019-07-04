Reds pitcher Amir Garrett put on injured list

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Reds placed relief pitcher Amir Garrett on the injured list Thursday due to a left lat strain.
The move is retroactive to Wednesday and the team called up utility player Josh VanMeter from AAA Louisville.
Garrett is 3-1 with a 1.70 ERA in 42 games. He has 54 strikeouts in 37 innings.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.