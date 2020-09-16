Reds move closer to playoff spot with 4th straight win

Cincinnati Reds’ Tucker Barnhart (16) celebrates with Shogo Akiyama (4) after hitting a home run during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tucker Barnhart hit a home run and Brian Goodwin prevented one with a leaping catch as the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 4-1 victory Tuesday night over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Michael Lorenzen looked sharp in a spot start, helping Cincinnati inch closer to a playoff spot. The third-place Reds went into the game higher than fourth in the NL Central for the first time since they were tied with Milwaukee for third on Aug. 23. They were 1 1/2 games behind second-place St. Louis and ninth in the overall National League standings, one game behind the Giants for the final postseason berth. 

