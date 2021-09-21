Reds miss opportunities lose to Pirates 6-2

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Pirates’ shortstop Cole Tucker (3) tags out Cincinnati Reds’ Tyler Mahle (30) during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Gamel homered, Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates dampened the Cincinnati Reds’ fading postseason hopes with a 6-2 win. Gamel hit his eighth home run in the fourth inning to erase the Reds’ early lead in the fourth. Hayes singled to score Hoy Park, and Cole Tucker sent Hayes home with a single. Mitch Keller pitched out of trouble with the aid of two double plays to hold off the Reds, who are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card. The Reds trailed by three games entering Tuesday. Cincinnati has 10 games left to catch St. Louis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

VIDEO: Dynamic drone footage of damage done by Superdome roof fire

Ohio lawmakers join other states in efforts to stop the clock on Daylight Saving Time

Blue Valley mom says son forced to tape mask to face

9/21 DPD officer-involved shooting update

Hospitalizations, deaths remain low in Ohio for breakthrough COVID-19 cases

Tippecanoe wins spirit award

More News