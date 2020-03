DAYTON, OH - Coming off of capturing its first Horizon League regular season championship in program history, the Wright State men’s basketball team has received seven Horizon League honors, the league office announced Monday morning, headlined by Player of the Year selection Loudon Love and Co-Coach of the Year honors for Scott Nagy.

The honor is the third consecutive for Nagy, who shares the award with Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates, while Love’s Player of the Year award makes the Raider big man the first Wright State player to earn the Horizon League’s top individual honor since DeShaun Wood following the 2006-2007 season.