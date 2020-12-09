Reds invite Dayton Dragons to continue partnership, would move to ‘High A’ level

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) —The Dayton Dragons announced Wednesday that they have been invited to continue to operate as a Minor League franchise within the Cincinnati Reds organization.

The Reds announced their complete set of invitations to their four affiliates Wednesday, inviting the Dragons as their Class A-Advanced (“High A”) club. The Dayton franchise previously played as the Class A (“Low A”) affiliate in its first 20 years of operations.

“We are pleased to have received the invitation, and we look forward to receiving and reviewing the complete terms and conditions of the new Player Development License,” said Dragons President and General Manager Robert Murphy.

Major League Baseball will announce each team’s league affiliation and schedule at a future date.

