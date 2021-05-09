Reds-Indians series finale postponed by rain

CLEVELAND (AP) — The three-game series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians has been postponed by rain and re-scheduled for Aug. 9. A wet Mother’s Day forecast forced the Indians to announce the postponement about three hours before the first pitch at Progressive Field.

Ohio’s teams split the first two games in the series. Cincinnati’s Wade Miley pitched the season’s fourth no-hitter on Friday night, and the Indians bounced back Saturday with a 9-2 pounding of the Reds.

The Reds will play on Monday in Pittsburgh. The Indians, who have won 10 of 13, open a two-game series on Tuesday at home against the Chicago Cubs.