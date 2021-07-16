Reds Hoffman roughed up in start for Dayton, game suspended

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons and Great Lakes Loons were suspended by rain on Friday night at Day Air Ballpark. The game was stopped with Great Lakes leading 5-1 and the Loons batting with two outs in the top of the fourth inning.

The game will resume on Saturday, July 17 at 4:30 p.m. The suspended game will be followed by a seven-inning game. The second game will start no earlier than 7:00 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Friday’s game should contact the Dragons for ticket exchange options. All tickets for Saturday, July 17 are good for both the suspended game and the seven-inning game on Saturday.

On Friday night, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jeff Hoffman worked the first three innings for the Dragons on an injury rehabilitation assignment. After a perfect first inning, Hoffman allowed back-to-back home runs in the second and two more runs in the third including another solo home run. In his three innings, Hoffman gave up five hits and four runs with one walk and five strikeouts.

The Dragons scored their run in the second inning on an RBI hit by Miguel Hernandez to bring in Quin Cotton, who had singled to start the rally.

On the Air: Saturday’s second game will be televised live on Dayton’s CW beginning at 7:00 p.m. (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.