Reds hit 3 homers in 6-1 win over Brewers

NEW YORK (AP) - NFL coaches thumbed their collective — and exposed — noses at the NFL’s mask mandate in Week 2.

The league responded with hefty fines of $100,000 per coach and $250,000 per club. The first three to get fined were Denver’s Vic Fangio, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Seattle’s Pete Carroll, according to a person with knowledge of the punishment who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the coaches were not identified.