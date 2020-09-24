Reds hit 3 homers in 6-1 win over Brewers

Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto watches his two-run home run duirng the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered for his first hit all season against Milwaukee, Trevor Bauer dominated on short rest, and the Cincinnati Reds won a pivotal series for playoff contention, beating the Brewers 6-1. The Reds are in position for a wild-card playoff berth after taking two of three from their NL Central rival. Cincinnati has won nine of 11 to get a shot at its first playoff appearance since 2013. The Brewers fell a game behind the Reds and now head to St. Louis, where they’ll play five games in four days with a doubleheader on Friday.

