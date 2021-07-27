Reds’ Feliz gets roughed up in rehab start with Dragons

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Joe Naranjo hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning and the Lake County Captains held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 7-4 on Tuesday night. A crowd of 6,588 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark for the first game of a six-game series.

The Dragons fell behind in the first when the Captains scored four against Reds reliever Michael Feliz, with the Dragons on an injury rehabilitation assignment. Feliz allowed three hits in the inning including a two-out, three-run home run to Naranjo.

In the bottom of the first, Dayton’s Francisco Urbaez delivered an inside-the-park home run to right field. The ball bounced off the angled portion of the fence in the right field corner, eluded Lake County right fielder George Valera, rolled along the warning track, and spun back against the fence. By the time Valera could get to the ball and fire it to the cutoff man, Urbaez was around third. He scored easily to make it a 4-1 game.

Neither team scored again until the Dragons pushed across a single run in the sixth on Victor Ruiz’s two-out, RBI single to make it 4-2. But Lake County responded with a run in the top of the seventh to again extend their lead to three runs at 5-2.

The Dragons again cut the deficit to two in the eighth when Garrett Wolforth tripled off the right field fence and scored on Ruiz’s single to make it 5-3. But Lake County added two more runs in the top of the ninth to again lead by four. The Dragons pushed across a single run in the bottom of the ninth to close out the scoring.

Feliz was charged with the loss, allowing four runs in his only inning of work. He gave up three hits and a walk with one strikeout.

Dragons pitcher Lyon Richardson, the originally scheduled starter for the night, replaced Feliz to begin the second inning and had one of his best outings of the season. Richardson worked six innings, allowing just one run on one hit with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Dragons collected 12 hits in the game. Urbaez was 3 for 4 with the home run and a walk. Ruiz, Jacob Hurtubise, and Miguel Hernandez each had two hits.

Notes: The inside-the-park home run by Urbaez was the first by a Dayton player since May 4, 2018, when Narciso Crook circled the bases at Clinton.

The Race: Despite the loss, the Dragons remained one-half game behind first place Great Lakes in the East Division of the High-A Central League. Lake County is in third place, one game out of first.

Up Next: The Dragons (39-33) host Lake County (39-34) on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the second game of a six-game home series. Eduardo Salazar (2-4, 4.15) will pitch for Dayton against Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.00).

