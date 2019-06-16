Reds fall short to Rangers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeff Mathis had a pair of hits and drove in a run, Mike Minor pitched into the seventh inning for his first win in nearly a month, and the Texas Rangers won their second straight over the Cincinnati Reds, 4-3 on Saturday night.

The Rangers took advantage of three Reds errors and finally got some runs for Minor (6-4), who was 0-1 in his last four starts despite allowing a total of six runs. Texas had scored a total of five runs while he was on the mound in those games.

The lefty gave up Yasiel Puig’s two-run homer and Curt Casali’s solo shot in 6 1/3 innings for his first win since May 20. Shawn Kelley pitched the ninth in a heavy rain for his eighth save in 12 chances.

Mathis emerged from a 1-for-13 slump with a double and a run-scoring single . Danny Santana also had a pair of hits and scored a run, and Asdrubal Cabrera added an RBI single off Tanner Roark (4-6), who has lost all of his three starts in June.

The Reds also lost rookie center fielder Nick Senzel, who fouled a pitch off his left eye in the fifth inning. The ball deflected off his left foot, came up and hit the bill of his helmet and his eye. A trainer held a towel to the left side of his face and helped him walk off the field.

Senzel was the second overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft, but his ascent has been slowed by a series of injuries. He set a club record with three homers in his first four games after making his debut on May 3.

Roark needed 27 pitches to get through a two-run first inning, which was extended by Joey Votto’s throwing error.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Outfielder Joey Gallo could be activated by the end of next week. He has been on the injured list since June 2 with a strained left oblique. Gallo is working out with the Rangers and is expected to do a brief rehab assignment. … Right fielder Nomar Mazara left after the seventh inning with a tight right hamstring.

Reds: Left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta went on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hip, suffered Friday night during a 7-1 loss to the Rangers. Outfielder Phillip Ervin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville for his fourth stint this season with Cincinnati.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Ariel Jurado (4-2) has won his last three starts, matching his career high, and made four straight quality starts. He has never faced the Reds.

Reds: Sonny Gray (2-5) is 8-3 career against the Rangers with a 2.72 ERA and two complete games in 13 starts.