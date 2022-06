DAYTON (WDTN) – In making his first appearance in more than a year, Reds righthander Justin Dunn pitched the first two innings of the Dragons 4-2 win over Lake County on Sunday.

Dunn was acquired in the March trade that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to Seattle.

In his rehab start coming off a shoulder injury, Justin Dunn allowed one run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout.